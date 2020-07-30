NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Sixty-two fires break out in 24 hours

File photo

TAGS: Fire

A total of 62 forest fires broke out across Greece in 24 hours from Wednesday evening until Thursday night, according to the Fire Department.

Around 600 firefighters, more than 230 fire engines, two airplanes and two helicopters were recruited to battle the flames. Additional assistance was also provided by volunteer firefighters and water tankers from regional authorities. 

Most fires were dealt with immediately, in their early stages.

However, firefighters remained on standby at Kechries in Corinthia, southern Greece, where a huge fire raged last week.

Local investigative offices and units of the Arson Crimes Directorate are investigating the causes of the fires.

