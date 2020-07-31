Greece conducting 9,000 coronavirus tests daily at entry points

[File photo]

Greek health authorities are conducting 9,000 spot tests daily at the country’s entry points, Deputy Health Minister Vasilis Kotzamanis said in Parliament on Friday, responding to a question by an opposition lawmaker.

Asked by SYRIZA MP Meropi Tzoufi about the lack of testing at the Kakavia border crossing in northern Greece, the minister said that it is only open to workers commuting between Greece and Albania, permanent residents and ethnic Greeks and not to travellers.

Kotzamanis said however that authorities “leave nothing to chance” and 2,000 checks were conducted in Kakavia on July 11 and 12.