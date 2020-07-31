Coronavirus: Hardialias to hold emergency briefing
Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will hold an emergency briefing on Friday at 7.15 p.m. amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Health authorities reported 65 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
Earlier on Friday, the Transport Ministry announced new measures to avoid overcrowding on public transport, emphasizing that the images seen in the last few days are a cause for concern and that citizens’ complaints are justified.