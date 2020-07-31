NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: Hardialias to hold emergency briefing

TAGS: Coronavirus

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will hold an emergency briefing on Friday at 7.15 p.m. amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Health authorities reported 65 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, the Transport Ministry announced new measures to avoid overcrowding on public transport, emphasizing that the images seen in the last few days are a cause for concern and that citizens’ complaints are justified.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 