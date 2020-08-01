Greece’s Green Cola has introduced its product to the United States this year, targeting the world’s biggest market for soft drink consumption. It is now expanding its cooperation with key retail commerce players in the US to include the Whole Foods supermarket chain.

Since the beginning of this year the Greek maker of stevia-based soft drinks has established a presence in seven US states: Texas, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island.

It is now expanding that presence further through a deal that could send its US sales soaring, as Whole Foods has been convinced to place cola products on its shelves for the first time. Meeting the standards of this major retailer, Green Cola will as of September be present in more than 60 Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, New Jersey as well as New York.

“Green Cola will be the first cola product meeting [Whole Foods] standards and entering its stores, as it is aimed at consumers seeking a product with natural ingredients,” the Greek company’s executive chairman, Yiannis Hitos, told Kathimerini. His company is now eyeing yearly sales of $45-50 million in the US.