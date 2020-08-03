PM to chair meeting on rise of coronavirus infections

[File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with ministers and experts to discuss the latest increase in coronavirus cases.

Mitsotakis is expected to reiterate the need for diligent observance of safety measures against the novel coronavirus and the potential stepping-up of health protocols.

The meeting, scheduled at 9.30 a.m., will be attended by Health Minister Vassils Kikilias, his Deputy Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

It comes after recent days saw a steady increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections, with health authorities reporting 75 on Sunday and 110 on Saturday.

It will be the first of a series of video conferences that are going to be held throughout August three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to assess the unfolding epidemiological data, as announced by Mitsotakis.