There is a real danger of the coronavirus spreading even further. The government needs to take more measures to curb the spread before it is too late.

A first step should be a public awareness campaign directed at young adults, as a good number do not seem to be aware of the seriousness of the situation.

On top of this, authorities must step up inspections of nightclubs at popular tourist destinations. Venues of this sort should perhaps at some point be simply shut down.

Meanwhile, authorities need to consider further curbs and intensify checks on ferries traveling to the Greek islands. Conditions at the country’s ports and ferries are a far cry from those at airports where measures are a lot stricter.

The state apparatus needs to do catch-up work in these crucial areas.