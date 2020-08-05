Storm causes damage to cars, buildings on Corfu

Heavy rainfall and gale-force winds on the Ionian island of Corfu caused traffic disruptions due to flooding and fallen trees on Wednesday.



More specifically, an uprooted tree flattened parked cars in the city of Corfu, causing material damage.



Heavy rain caused plaster to fall from the facades of buildings on Liston, but also in the Old Port. Roads were also flooded in northern parts of the island.



At Pantokrator, the highest mountain on Corfu, dense fog stranded pilgrims in a monastery as it was impossible for vehicles to travel into and out of the area.



The weather around Greece was expected to deteriorate as of Wednesday and until Saturday, beginning from northwest parts of the country.