Eighteen young migrants transferred to Belgium

As part of a European Union program aimed at relocating 1,600 unaccompanied young migrants out of Greek state facilities, a group of 18 children were transferred to Belgium on Wednesday.



Commenting on the transfer on Wednesday, Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos thanked the Belgian authorities for their contribution, describing it as “a tangible example of European solidarity,” adding however that more must be done by other European Union member-states to share the burden in supporting refugees.



“The countries at the front line [of the migration crisis], and notably Greece, need constant and essential support in their great effort to tackle the challenge of migration,” he said.



Germany has taken in dozens of child refugees from Greece in recent months, with Luxembourg and Portugal among the EU nations to have joined the scheme.



More than 5,000 unaccompanied minors live in state facilities across Greece.