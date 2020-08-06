PM travels to Halki to inaugurate new clinic

[ANA-MPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended on Thursday the inauguration ceremony of a new regional clinic on the island of Halki, named after late former health minister Dimitris Kremastinos.

“If he were with us today, he would advise us to do exactly what we are all doing. To take care of our personal protection, to be responsible for following the instructions of the experts, to wear our mask outdoors,” he said at the opening.

He also said that a central government priority is for every citizen to have access to healthcare services and especially to provide all those living on small islands with access to primary healthcare.