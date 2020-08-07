Government steps up measures to halt spread of virus

[Intime News]

Greece’s Civil Protection on Friday announced three new measures as part of the government efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

As of August 12, travellers from Malta will have to present proof of a negative molecular test (PCR) result for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece.

The government also suspended all religious processions for an unspecified time, as well as any type of bazaars.

It also extended a ban on standing customers in all bars, clubs, bar-restaurants and live music venues until the end of August.

The measures come as Greek health authorities announced 151 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 5,270.