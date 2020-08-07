Government may call off Thessaloniki International Fair due to coronavirus

The government is considering cancelling the annual Thessaloniki International Fair this year as part of the measures to prevent overcrowding and following an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the wider region, according to sources.

The final decision will be made by the expert committee advising the government which is monitoring the development of the pandemic daily.

The 85th TIF is scheduled to open its gates on September 5 and Germany will be the Honored Country, covering all 6,000 square meters of Pavilion 13, which houses the guest country.

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced last month that German Pavilion as been fully booked and will host a total of 56 companies.