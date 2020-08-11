As concern grows, police inspections to intensify

[Intime News]

Checks by police and local authorities to ensure compliance with measures to contain the coronavirus are expected to further intensify in coming days in tandem with the alarming spike in cases.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), on Sunday and Monday a total of 54,685 inspections were carried out across the country, with 30 violations committed by businesses concerning the non-use of masks by staff, exceeding the limits on the number of people allowed on premises, distances between tables etc.

In total, 409 members of the public were fined for not wearing a mask in designated areas. Ninety-three of these violations were recorded in Thessaloniki and 44 in Attica.

A total of 3,367 non-mask violations have been recorded since the beginning of August. At the same time, inspections continued Monday and Sunday on the islands, with 15 violations recorded on Naxos, leading to the shuttering of four stores.