Germany says it ‘respects’ gov’t decision to cancel 2020 TIF

[Intime News]

Germany said on Tuesday it “respects” a Greek government decision to call off this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in which Germany would have been the honored country.

“Even without this year's TIF, it is clear to Germany that Greek-German cooperation, whether at the political, economic, scientific or cultural level, is mutually beneficial, important for Europe, and has opportunities for the future,” the German embassy said in a message on its social media accounts.

The embassy said it had made all the preparations so that the two countries together would signal a return to growth, after he general halt in economic activity, due to the virus.

More than 60 exhibitors, such as start-ups, large companies listed in the Frankfurt stock exchange, specialized research institutes and the Thessaloniki-affiliated municipalities of Cologne and Leipzig, were ready to participate in the Fair with a focus on issues of the future such as green growth, the digital economy, e-mobility or modern forms of communication, it added.