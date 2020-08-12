One of Greece’s objectives must be that it makes sure not to give in to the provocations of its enemies. Any reaction from Athens must be proportionate to the magnitude of the threat.

Dealing with the presence of a single Turkish survey vessel would have required a different type of reaction. But in the face of a naval flotilla, which is clearly attempting to challenge Greek sovereignty, do the appeals made via radio messages and noise disturbances constitute an adequate signal of deterrence?

Greece has shown self-restraint – and rightly so. What it now needs is a message that will convince Turkey as well as its allies that there are red lines that cannot be crossed.