Relief package for Evia unveiled

The government on Tuesday announced a relief package for the island of Evia, which suffered extensive damage during powerful rainstorms and floods last Sunday which cost the lives of eight people.

Among the relief measures is the payment of 5,000 euros to the owners or tenants of affected buildings.

Each impacted household will receive €600 to meet basic needs (€1,200 for large families or families with disabilities) and up to €6,000 to replace household items.

Those seriously injured as a result of the flood will receive €4,500.

Moreover, payments of all outstanding tax liabilities, both for individuals and companies, are suspended for six months.

