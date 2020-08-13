In the aftermath of last Sunday’s devastating rainstorms and flooding in parts of the island of Evia off central Greece, the restoration of the water supply and electricity in the affected areas is the most serious problem faced by the local authorities.

At the same time, about 100 homeless families have moved to hotels in the area.

Meanwhile, members of the public, volunteers and crews from the municipalities and the wider region are clearing large quantities of mud from the road network (which in many parts has been severely damaged) and cleaning houses and public areas.

Given that the water supply network of many villages has been literally dismantled – especially in coastal areas – the two most affected municipalities, Halkideon and Dirfyos-Messapia, have to make do with makeshift solutions until the damage is repaired.