Wake-up call

When the first wave of the coronavirus came, the wall of ignorance had to be first broken down. However, during the second wave of the pandemic – as it is already unfolding right now – no one can say they did not know about the virus and the necessary rules that must be adhered to in order to contain its spread.

The relaxation of peoples’ health safety reflexes has brought us back to where we were in the spring.

The message of (self) protection and social responsibility must reach everywhere, and especially young people. The new situation on the ground must serve as a wake-up call.

