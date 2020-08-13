Roger Ballen | Thessaloniki | To October 4

The Thessaloniki Museum of Photography presents “Shadows of the Mind,” a selection of work by renowned South Africa-based American photographer Roger Ballen. A geologist by training, Ballen is hailed as one of the most influential photographic artists of the 21st century for his poignant portrayals of life on the margins of society in South Africa and of archetypal symbols and influences. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more details, visit the website of the Metropolitan Organization of Museums, momus.gr.



Museum of Photography, Warehouse A,

Pier A, 3 Navarchou Votsi, tel 2310.566.716