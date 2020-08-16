People appear to have stopped questioning the fact that Turkey is growing into an increasingly difficult and unpredictable neighbor.

Faced with this constant threat, Greece is able to project a set of strong alliances. Its status as a member of the European Union and the international community are the country’s main weapons. The deterrent effect of the Hellenic Armed Forces must also not be underestimated.

That said, we also need to defend ourselves against a blind and dangerous sort of nationalist populism that seems to be directed from the left as well as the right of the political spectrum.

Foreign policy decisions must be guided by cold national interest. Not by emotion or concerns about political cost.