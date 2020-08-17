Tax returns are trickling in

The authorities have granted a one-month extension for submitting tax returns on earned 2019 income to August 28, but for many taxpayers, holidays get priority. Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) data show that the rate of submission has actually slowed down.



Two weeks before the deadline, over 700,000 taxpayers have not filed returns.



Over half of the already submitted tax returns will be charged no tax and nearly a million will get a tax return.



The state hopes that, if everyone submits a tax return on time and pays on time, about 2.4 billion will flow into state coffers in August.