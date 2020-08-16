Blaze in plastics recycling factory continues

Firefighters continue trying to put a fire that began at a plastics recycling factory at the suburb of Metamorphossi, north of Athens.

There is too much flammable material around, spewing thick smoke, and the stability of the building has been compromised, Brigadier General of th eFirefighting Service Christos Paliouras said late Saturday.

Nearby residents have been advised by the Civil Protection agency to keep windows securely close, because of the toxicity of the elements in the smoke.