Police on Monday raided a squat in Thessaloniki believed to have been used by its anarchist occupants to prepare attacks against police officers and political targets.

In the raid on the squat, known as Terra Incognita, police seized homemade explosive devices, jerry cans of fuel and gas canisters.

Users of the Terra Incognita squat, none of whom were present at the time of the raid, are believed to be behind paint attacks on the offices of conservative New Democracy MPs Stratos Simopoulos and Anna Efthimiou, in May and July respectively, while the group claimed responsibility for a similar attack in March on the Volos home of Achilleas Beos, a businessman and the mayor of the city.

Updates on the squat’s activities had been posted on the blog terraincognita.squat.gr which went offline on Monday. A police source described the squat as one of the most dynamic and dangerous in Thessaloniki.