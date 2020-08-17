EU must help Greece safeguard maritime border, Sakellaropoulou says

During a visit to Lesvos on Monday, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed the need to relocate asylum-seekers to mainland Greece in a bid to decongest the eastern Aegean island’s notoriously overcrowded Moria camp.

Sakellaropoulou, who was on Monday made honorary resident of western Lesvos, also expressed her understanding for the “concern and fatigue” of the local community. “You have been through a lot, and you have contributed a lot,” she said.

The Greek president also urged the European Union to contribute to Greek efforts to safeguard the country’s maritime borders which, she stressed, “are also European borders.”