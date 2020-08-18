Twelve officers in Athens quarantined after contact with infected arrestee

Twelve policemen from the Agios Panteleimonas police station in central Athens were placed in a seven-day quarantine after it emerged that a man they had detained has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news report on Tuesday.

The Somalian national who was detained in the police station said he felt unwell and was transferred to Evangelismos Hospital where the test was carried out, broadcaster Skai reported.

Health authorities have disinfected the police station.