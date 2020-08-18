Hersonissos brawl started over energy drinks

A violent brawl that broke out in Hersonissos, northern Crete, between two groups of French tourists on Monday had followed an argument over two cans of an energy drink, according to local news website www.cretalive.gr.



A 24-year-old man is accused of attacking a compatriot with a broken bottle and leaving him with serious injuries after an argument over the drinks, which one of the groups had purchased from a supermarket along with a bottle of vodka after bars closed at midnight, in line with health measures to avert the spread of the coronavirus.



The 24-year-old denies charges of assault, claiming that he had intervened to stop the argument from escalating.



He is to face trial on August 24.