Artavanis-Tsakonas appointed ESETEK president

Spyros Artavanis-Tsakonas has been appointed president of ESETEK, the advisory council on research and innovation to the government of Greece, effective as of November 1.



Until then, the president’s active duties will be executed by vice president Aristos Doxiadis.



Artavanis-Tsakonas will be replacing Manolis Dermitzakis who was appointed at the helm of the organization in November last year.

Artavanis-Tsakonas, a molecular biologist and developmental geneticist, is professor emeritus in the department of Cell Biology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). He is also the founding Director of the Developmental and Regenerative Biology Program at (HMS).

