Greek holiday island imposes extra restrictions

Greek authorities are imposing extra restrictions in the top holiday destinations of Mykonos island and the northern resort region of Halkidiki after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases traced back to those areas. The Civil Protection authority says starting Friday through Aug. 31, all events such as live parties, religious processions, open-air markets are banned, while gatherings are limited to a maximum of nine people, both in public and in private settings. A maximum of four people are allowed per table at restaurants, or six people per table in cases of immediate family members. Masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor areas on Mykonos and throughout Halkidiki province. [AP]

