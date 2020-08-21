Greek president visits Moria migrant camp on Lesvos

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited a new health center that was inaugurated next to the Moria migrant reception facility on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos Thursday. Sakellaropoulou, who was accompanied by Migration Policy Minister Notis Mitarakis, visited a facility for unaccompanied minors adjoined to the Moria camp and the Kara Tepe facility, which also hosts asylum seekers on the island. Earlier in the day protesters objecting to the inauguration of the health center clashed with police during a protest that resulted in the injury of the local police chief. Mitarakis, who met with residents earlier in the day, said the upheaval was provoked by a group of 30 or 40 youths. [ANA-MPA]