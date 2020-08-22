Greece’s committee of public health experts has proven its credentials when it comes to its credibility.

Thanks to the suggestions of these scientists, the country was saved from the first catastrophic wave of the pandemic after it struck earlier in the year.

These are now the same experts who are guiding the state’s decisions with their findings – whether it concerns vaccines or the opening of schools.

Public health policy is based on scientific data.

And that is precisely why the field of public health policy cannot be overrun by the expediencies of partisan politics.