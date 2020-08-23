Ratification timeCOMMENT
The Greek Parliament will discuss the agreements signed with Egypt and Italy on the delimitation of exclusive economic zones in the coming days.
These deals offer tangible proof that Greece is following the path of international law with its neighbors, ensuring the peaceful exercise of its sovereign rights.
This diplomatic acquis must be preserved primarily by us – by the domestic political system. Any criticism of the agreements and its tone should not undermine them. We can be heard.