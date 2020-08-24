Getting a tax number gets easier

Taxpayers will now be able to get a tax registration number (AFM) via video call.

This is made possible by the myAADElive service and is included in a new decision by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (known in Greek by the acronym AADE), which has modified the existing rules for AFM issuance and starting, changing and halting business activity.



According to the new provision, the taxpayer will be able to submit the relevant documents to the tax office or e-mail them to myAADElive.



If a person opts for the latter, the taxpayer will have to make an appointment for a video call with the tax administration.



The conversation is recorded and will remain at the disposal of tax authorities to prove they conducted an identity check.