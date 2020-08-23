Amid wave of returns, more inspections at Piraeus

Health workers at the port of Piraeus were out in force over the weekend, taking the temperature of thousands of holiday-makers returning from the Greek islands. Amid a continued upward trend in infections, staff have been instructed to submit travelers with symptoms, as well as random passengers, to swab tests for Covid-19. There is particular concern about people returning from the Aegean islands and other parts of the country that have seen localized spikes in infections. Authorities have imposed restrictions in those areas, including curfews on restaurants, bars and nightclubs in a bid to contain the virus. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]