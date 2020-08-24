Coronavirus restrictions eased on island of Poros

[Shutterstock]

Some of the strict measures imposed on Poros to limit the spread of coronavirus cases are being lifted, but the island will remain under close observation by authorities, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias and Secretary General Vassilis Papageorgiou said on Monday.

The restrictions were imposed on August 7 after a spike in infections on the Saronic Gulf island. Now, though September 1, these measures will be limited to the shutdown of all bars, clubs and cafes from midnight to 7 a.m. and a cap of 50 on the number of people allowed to gather at public and social events.

Announcing the easing of restrictions, Hardalias thanked the residents of Poros “for their cooperation, patience and persistence in keeping the emergency measures imposed on the island.”

Areas in Greece that are still subject to strict restrictions aimed at curbing a spike in infections include Crete, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Attica, the greater metropolitan areas of Thessaloniki, Larissa, Corfu, Karditsa, Pella, Pieria and Lesvos, and the municipalities of Santorini, Volos, Katerini, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos. [ANA-MPA]