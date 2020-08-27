COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Partners, not neutral mediators

COMMENT

Greece is a border of Europe, and any threat against it – whether that be a military threat or the weaponization of the refugee crisis – is a threat against Europe.

This is why any partners taking diplomatic initiatives cannot act as though they are simply neutral mediators in a dispute that does not concern them directly.

A policy of equal distances cannot apply when it comes to relations between Athens and Ankara, as Greece is a major geopolitical bulwark for Europe.

By maintaining such a neutral stance, Greece’s partners are also sending the wrong message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.