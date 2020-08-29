Last Monk of Strofades | Athens | To September 27

“The Last Monk of the Strofades,” on show through September 27 at the Benaki’s Museum of Greek Culture, presents the product of a collaboration between American photographer Robert A. McCabe and Greek journalist Katerina Lymperopoulou on the fortified monastery on Stamfani, the larger of the two Strofades islets off Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, which was shut down in 2018 due to earthquake damage. The 13th century monastery was a refuge for seafarers and a target for pirates, but also home to some 40 farmer-monks in its heyday. By 1976, however, only one monk remained, Father Gregory Kladis (1937-2017), who alone tended the monastery until 2014. The project aims to tell the world about the monastery and encourage its preservation. Opening hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



