ADEDY calls for protest over hazardous jobs regulations

Greece’s civil servants’ union, ADEDY, on Thursday called for a protest rally outside the Labor Ministry next Wednesday morning to defend regulations designating certain professions as arduous or hazardous, a status which brings benefits and early retirement.



In a statement on Thursday, ADEDY said it was “surprised and angry” to hear that Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis is establishing a committee for the review of arduous and hazardous professions on which the union has not been invited to participate.



In its statement, the union said it demanded that there be no cuts to benefits currently claimed by civil servants working in professions characterized as arduous or hazardous and that the same rights be extended to employees on short-term contracts.