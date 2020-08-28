Schinas meets Pfizer CEO in Thessaloniki

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas has tweeted a picture of him meeting with Thessaloniki-born Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in Greece’s northern port city.

“Great to catch up with global compatriot Albert Bourla in our beloved Thessaloniki from where we both started our international journeys,” Schinas tweeted after the meeting late Thursday.

The commissioner said the two had discussed the global response to the novel coronavirus and “progress towards – and equitable access to – the vaccine.”

On August 21, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said the vaccine they are jointly developing is on track to be submitted for regulatory review as early as October.

The global biopharmaceutical company is expected to launch a digital innovation center in Thessaloniki this year.