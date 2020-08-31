Greece to seek EU Recovery Fund money for major road projects

A series of important road construction works, such as the extension of the E65 highway in central Greece, an undersea tunnel linking the Saronic island of Salamina to the mainland and part of the highway across northern Crete will be submitted for financing from the European Union Recovery Fund.

The EU is setting some pretty strict criteria: contracts for at least 70% of a project must be signed by the end of 2022; the projects must be completed by 2026; and no small local projects need apply.

The final list must be ready by October 15 and will include projects budgeted at well over €1.5 billion.