WHO lauds city of Athens for coronavirus response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the municipal authority of Athens and other organizations active in the city for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and for taking initiatives to protect the vulnerable.

“In recognizing and addressing the needs of marginalized groups during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Athens is promoting health equity and building a more just city,” the WHO a lengthy report published on its website on August 31.

It cited the Versatile Center for Homeless People, which provides accommodation as well as health and social care services, and also its outreach program distributing food, water, gloves, masks, antiseptic liquid, and information about Covid-19 to the city’s homeless, intravenous drug users, sex workers and migrants.

The WHO also praised the work being done by the Prometheus Hellenic Liver Patients Association and the Positive Voice Greek Association of People Living with HIV.