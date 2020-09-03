Greece must be supported in securing its borders, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said, warning against giving in to pressure and blackmails from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



“If we give in to Erdogan and Turkey, then good night, Europe,” Kurz said in an interview on Austrian television late Wednesday on the 5-year anniversary of the refugee crisis.



Referring to the standoff on the Greek-Turkish border earlier this year, Kurz said Europe must not allow itself to be blackmailed by Erdogan, whom he accused of “using the fleeing masses as a weapon.”

