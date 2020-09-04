If the safety and efficacy of the vaccine co-developed by the Oxford Jenner Institute and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are confirmed in phase III clinical trials, Greece expects to receive more than 600,000 doses when the first batch of some 30 million reach the market in November.

A high-ranking European Union official stated Thursday that if all goes well, the bloc expects to have at its disposal about 30 million of the 300 million doses it has contracted with the company by the end of the year – with the possibility of purchasing an additional 100 million doses in the second phase.

One of the crucial issues for the Greek government to address is the terms of indemnification that member-states can provide to vaccine manufacturers for the cost of compensating patients in the event of side effects that were not detected during clinical trials.