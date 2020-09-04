From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, infectious disease experts had pointed out that enclosed facilities such as nursing homes, penitentiaries and migrant facilities are the ideal environment for the virus to thrive.

Their warnings were confirmed by the first wave of Covid-19.

Authorities must take steps, even at this late stage and after the tragedy at the nursing home in the community of Asvestochori, to safeguard those who live in such places, applying the strictest health protocols.