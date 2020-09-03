The Greek national team began its UEFA Nations League campaign with a goalless draw against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Thursday.

Back in action after a 10-month lull, the Greeks showed a solid defense but lacked firepower again, in the absence of perennial scorer Kostas Mitroglou.

Greece’s performance improved as the game went on, as after the first 20-25 minutes the visitors started asking questions at the hosts’ goal, but it was not striker Vangelis Pavlidis’ night.

The Greeks only ran the risk of conceding four minutes from time, when the Slovenians failed to hit the target from close range.

The young team that coach John van ’t Schip has created would not let up despite being tired after some time. They kept up the pressure and worked toward creating chances but the Slovenian defense held firm.

Greece’s next game is on Sunday at Kosovo.