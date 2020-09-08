35 migrants in Moria found positive for coronavirus

A total of 35 migrants and refugees living in the Moria identification and registration centre on the island of Lesvos have been infected with the novel coronavirus, the Migration Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing the completion of the checks.

The ministry said health teams from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) conducted a total of 2,000 tests, of which 100 were done on employees and 1,900 on residents.

Those infected have been transferred to a separate section of the camp, according to official procedure.

Only one of the 35 patients has so far shown any symptoms of the illness, the ministry said.

The overcrowded identification and registration centre has been placed on lockdown since last Wednesday (Sept. 2) after a 40-year-old Somalian national tested positive for the virus.

During this time, residents are not allowed to enter of exit the camp.