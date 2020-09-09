Slight dip in Covid-19 cases but fears over camps

Greek authorities struck a cautiously optimistic note about the course of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday after daily infections fell below 200 for the fourth day in a row, noting however that complacency would lead to those numbers edging up again.

Addressing a media briefing Tuesday, infectious diseases expert Gkikas Magiorkinis announced 169 new infections, as well as one new death. The new cases brought the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 11,832 and the death toll to 290. Forty-two patients remain intubated, he said, adding that there was some concern about a slight increase in the number of patients in intensive care units.

Of the 169 new cases, 16 were traced at the country’s border entry points, with 65 reported in Attica and 23 on Lesvos, all relating to residents of the island’s overcrowded Moria facility.

According to the Migration Ministry, a total of 35 residents at the camp have tested positive for Covid-19. The 35, of whom 34 are symptomatic, were moved into an isolated facility while the Moria camp remains under lockdown.

Meanwhile facilities on the mainland, at Schisto, Malakasa and Elaionas, were also put under quarantine this week after six migrants tested positive at those centers. “We are very worried about infections at migrant and refugee facilities,” Magiorkinis said.

There are also concerns about the scheduled reopening of schools next Monday as many parents have indicated that they object to their children wearing face masks in line with health protocols. Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that children arriving without masks would not be punished. “They will simply not be allowed into the school.”