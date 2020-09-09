NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM to announce lifeline for middle class in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Politics

Support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be at the center of the prime minister’s speech in Thessaloniki on Friday. 

According to government sources, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce tax breaks, including reductions in social security contributions and the solidarity tax, seen as a lifeline for the middle class.

He is also expected to announce VAT cuts for bars and restaurants and extra incentives for employment in a bid to back small and medium-sized businesses without derailing the economy and keeping unemployment rates within bounds.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron so Friday’s speech is likely to contain details on upcoming arms procurements. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.