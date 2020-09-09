PM to announce lifeline for middle class in Thessaloniki

Support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be at the center of the prime minister’s speech in Thessaloniki on Friday.

According to government sources, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce tax breaks, including reductions in social security contributions and the solidarity tax, seen as a lifeline for the middle class.

He is also expected to announce VAT cuts for bars and restaurants and extra incentives for employment in a bid to back small and medium-sized businesses without derailing the economy and keeping unemployment rates within bounds.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron so Friday’s speech is likely to contain details on upcoming arms procurements.