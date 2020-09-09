Strong winds hampering firefighting efforts in East Attica

A firefighter battles the flames near a structure in the Saronikos municipality, south of Athens, on Wednesday. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]

Firefighters in the Greek capital were battling two large wildfires in the East Attica towns of Saronikos and Nea Makri, as authorities evacuated villages and homes standing in the path of the former blaze.

In the municipality of Saronikos, south of Athens, the fire service has evacuated the villages of Feriza and Olympos, as well as a care home for special needs children, after a large wildfire broke out earlier in the day in the area of Kalyvia.

The municipal authority added in a post on Facebook that homes and businesses were also being evacuated in Anavyssos, Drosia, Agiasmothi and other areas that were deemed to be at risk.

Saronikos Mayor Petros Filippou said the blaze has already damaged several homes, adding that the wildfire is spread out over a large area and that strong winds are only making it harder to bring it under control.

Another blaze was also testing firefighters in Nea Makri, though the situation was reportedly better that at Saronikos. The local authority said that the fire has been brought under partial control but is still spotted, raising fears of flare-ups.