Doctors to demonstrate in Thessaloniki on Friday

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) will hold a demonstration on Friday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki to protest against the understaffing and underfunding of the national health system.



“With the onset of the pandemic, everyone has realized the importance of public health. However, expenditure is at third world levels, amounting to 5% of GDP, when the average in the European Union is 7.5% of GDP,” POEDIN said in a statement.



According to the federation, hospitals’ overdue debts stood at 1 billion euros at the end of April.



It also warned of an impending public health disaster in the event a surge in coronavirus cases leads again to a suspension of surgeries, as well as appointments at cardiological units and outpatient clinics.