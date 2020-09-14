Iraklio airport sees 52 arrests over forged documents on Sept 7-13

A total of 52 foreign nationals were arrested for the use of forged travel documents at the Nikos Kazantzakis Airport in Iraklio on Crete in the period from September 7 to 13, according to police.



The arrested suspects were 25 men and 27 women who used forged travel documents of the authorities of several countries including France, Belgium and Portugal.



Their intended destinations were Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic.