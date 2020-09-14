Merkel calls for EU support for Greece over Moria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday support for Greece on migration in light of the destruction of the country’s largest migrant camp should be pan-European.

“Greece has shouldered a lot of responsibility,” she said on Monday, adding that Athens has earned support.

"We will make a substantive contribution,” she added, noting more migrants will be transferred to Germany.

Bild newspaper reported on Monday that Berlin is considering taking in thousands of refugees from Moria as a one-off gesture and hopes the camp can be rebuilt and run by the European Union.